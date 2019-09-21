With Weather Staying Away, Cruise Car Show & Oktoberfest See Large Crowds

The waitresses of Oktoberfest show off the steins and the traditional Dirndl dress of Bavaria. The dresses are inspired by the Landhausmode of Austria and Bavaria that are commonly worn for Oktoberfest celebrations around the world.

Jacksonville managed to keep the weather away for two successful events today. The Rotary Oktoberfest and the Jacksonville Cruise Night Car Show both were able to see good attendance despite the early threats of rain this morning.

Joel Buchanan was pleased to see the nearly 75 cars that showed up as the gates opened for the annual Cruise Night Car Show this morning. He hoped that the rain would continue to hold off for the cruise later on this evening, with the home base at the Hardee’s parking lot. WEAI will begin their coverage after the Cardinals vs. Cubs game starting at 5PM.

Allen Stare, chair of the 9th Annual Oktoberfest celebration sponsored by the Jacksonville Rotary was even more pleased by the turnout beginning at noon. “We could always use more people to attend, but yes, the turn out has been great today. I know it’s been a bit cloudy, but don’t let that worry you a bit. We’ve got plenty of tents to keep rain from getting into your beer. We are rain or shine and having a blast out here. Heidelburg is underway and we’ve got plenty of room for more people. We’ve got two actual Oktoberfest beers. The thing that really makes a beer an Oktoberfest is that it has to be from a brewery in Munich. There are only 6 breweries in the city. We have two of them with us today Hofbrauhaus and Paulaner. I’ve already had two of the Paulaners, and they are amazing! You’ve got to come out and try this. We’ve got real Oktoberfest beer here in Jacksonville today.”

A dachshund race, keg toss, and stein endurance competition will cap the events at the celebration throughout the afternoon. The Oktoberfest Celebration wraps up at 8PM this evening at the Morgan County Fairgrounds.