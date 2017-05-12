WLDS Change To News/Talk

WLDS radio begins a transition to a new format this weekend.

WLDS will switch over completely to a news talk format the week of May 22nd.

We begin making the transition tomorrow, starting at 11 AM. WLDS will maintain the current format from 6 to 11 tomorrow, and 6 to noon Sunday. It coincides with the advent of 24 broadcast hours at WLDS that started earlier this month. WLDS is broadcasting at reduced power from sunset to sunrise each day.

General manager Gary Scott says the reason is twofold. And, both involve finances. Music licensing is becoming more and more onerous and expensive, and there’s no indication it will get cheaper.

The second reason is the fact that the news talk format is the most popular of all formats in radio now.

General manager Gary Scott says he has considered WLDS a news/talk station that used music as a bridge from program to program. This only confirms the true format.

Scott says the key is to keep the station local, during important times during the day. As a result, the morning drive from 6 to 9 will remain the same, as will the basic format from 11:30 to 1. The What’s On Your Mind program will continue Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

WLDS will also be local from 4 to 5:30, with few adjustments to the format.

Scott says this will mean programming changes. Party line will run at 12:50, rather than after the 1 PM news. The 9 o clock news will start before 9AM leading into RFD Today at 9:06.

There will be a weekend adjustment to news. The Saturday and Sunday morning newsblocks will begin at 8 each day, and continue through 9. There will be no more 4:30 news Saturday afternoons. And, no local news before 8 each weekend morning.

The national talk show format will include such people as Dave Ramsey, Chris Plante and Michael Savage. Programs through the RFD Illinois network will include RFD Today at 9, Town and Country radio at 5:30, and Market Rally at 3.

This is the first major format change at WLDS in at least 30 years. WLDS first signed on the air in 1941.