WLDS Launches News/Talk Format

By Gary Scott on May 22 at 9:51am

WLDS began its 24 hours news talk format today.

The drive portions of the format continue as planned. RFD Illinois launches after CBS news at 6AM.

The rest of the format through 8:30 remains in place. It includes local news and sports at 6:30 and 7:30, and the news block at 8:06.

The 9AM news will include obits, and will be bumped up about 5 minutes to allow WLDS to join RFD Today at 9:07.

We are back with the markets, update, the anniversary line, movie trivia and the 10:25 Osgood File starting at 10AM, followed by What’s On Your Mind Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Midday farm report will begin at 11:30, and remain unchanged until 12:50, when we air party line just before 1.

Dave Ramsey will be featured in the 1 and 2 o clock hours, and Market Rally will now be heard at 3.

The format from 4 to 5:30 will include sports at 4:20, local news, obits and weather at 4:30, and farm final at 5:05.

The rest of the talk show format will include Town and Country radio at 5:30, the Chris Plante Show at 6, and Michael Savage at 9, followed by Red Eye Radio overnight at midnight.

WLDS is committed to providing local news, weather and farm news to the Jacksonville area.