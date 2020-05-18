WLDS/WEAI Honoring 2020 Graduates

WLDS/WEAI is doing what we can to honor the Class of 2020 in a very unique way. On WLDS.com under the Class of 2020 heading, there is a submission form for people in the listening area to submit a photo and a brief summary about their graduate.

This is open to 8th grade graduates, as well as high school and college graduates for 2020.

The form asks for school of attendance and a brief summary that includes future plans, favorite classes, school clubs, activities, and anything else that’s relevant to the graduate’s interests. Please submit one form per graduate.

The submission form will be available through May 31st. Photos and profiles will be added throughout the rest of the month as they are received. We hope to have the profiles completed by June 1st. If you have any questions, please call our offices at 245-7171.