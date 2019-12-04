WLDS/WEAI Ownership Team Receives Community Builder Award

Gary Scott and Mark Whalen were recently recognized by a community group steeped in history and service. The ownership team of WLDS/WEAI were each awarded the “Community Builder Award” by local Harmony Masonic Lodge #3 of Jacksonville, Illinois. The award was created by the Grand Masonic Lodge of Illinois to recognize outstanding non-Masons who have distinguished themselves through their service to the community. It seeks out those men and women who year in and year out quietly and without fanfare show devotion to their community and its people without the expectation of recognition.

Scott, who has worked with WLDS/WEAI since 1977 in various capacities was recognized for his years of work in promoting local news, sports, and promotion of the Jacksonville community. Whalen, who started at WLDS/WEAI in 1983 in the sales department was also recognized in his service as a sports broadcaster as well as his promotion of local businesses through ad sales and relationships with businesses.

The Lodge also presented WLDS/WEAI a Certificate of Appreciation for its 78 years of being on the air and its connection to Jacksonville’s identity. WLDS has been on the air since December 9th, 1941, while the current 107.1FM WEAI has been on the air since 1989. Grand Master of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Illinois, Steven Oakley, was on hand to present the awards to Scott and Whalen in a ceremony held at the local lodge at 345 West College Avenue on Monday evening.