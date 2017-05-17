WLDS/WEAI Presents Checks To Local Organizations

By Jack Jones on May 17 at 3:26pm

WLDS/WEAI has presented checks to local organizations after the success of the West Central All Star Basketball Game.

At 1PM today, Gary Scott and Mark Whalen went and presented checks to representatives of New Directions, Camp Courage, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Each check was for 1000 dollars.

Pictured from left to right are Gary Scott, George Murphy of MADD, Rick Pettit of Country Financial, John Hunter from Camp Courage, and Mark Whalen.

We’d like to thank everyone who came to the West Central All Star Game at the JHS bowl earlier this year. It is because of your generosity that we are able to make these kinds of donations.