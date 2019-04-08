Woman arrested for forgery, tried to buy vehicle at local dealer with stolen check on April Fool’s Day

By Anthony Engle on April 8 at 1:55pm

A Springfield woman was arrested by Jacksonville Police Friday on a forgery allegation.

An official Jacksonville Police Department report details the reason for the arrest of 22 year old Abigail Martin Friday afternoon on a valid Morgan County warrant.

Apparently, Martin entered a car dealership in Jacksonville on Monday the 1st with an intent to purchase a vehicle. Police say Martin used fraudulent documents to, presumably, buy a vehicle.

Police conducted an investigation, and a warrant was later set for Martin’s arrest.

“On April 1st, 2019, Abigail Martin entered a local Jacksonville business and conducted a transaction with said business. At that point Abigail Martin attempted to use a stolen check to purchase the item. The business then contacted the Jacksonville Police Department. Once they confirmed that the check was stolen, investigators were able to obtain a warrant for Martin’s arrest. That arrest has been effected, and she will face charges of forgery in Morgan County.”



Martin has since been released on bond.