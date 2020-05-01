Woman Arrested For Posing As Nurse in Hillsboro

A multi-state fugitive with connections to Morgan County is currently sitting in the Montgomery County Jail today. 23 year old Abigail L. Martin with a last known address in Girard was arrested on Wednesday in Hillsboro. According to WSMI’s Shawn Ballint, a former employee of the Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center reported Martin to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon that she was working at the center without a nursing license. An investigation by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies revealed 2 former employees of the facility who had worked with Martin claimed that she could not perform basic nursing skills.

Martin has multiple cases against her in Morgan and Sangamon counties and is currently a wanted fugitive in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina. According to the Mecklenberg County Sheriff’s Office website she is wanted in connection to an incident in which she procured goods under false pretense on May 18th, 2018 around Waxhaw, North Carolina outside of Charlott. A call to the Union County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they had arrested and held Martin in May 2018 on the charges in Mecklenberg and unknown charges in South Carolina. She was released on bond from their custody.

Martin had a case of forgery dismissed in Sangamon County court in December 2016. The cause for that dismissal was stricken from court documents under order. Martin currently has an active case in Morgan County court. WLDS News reported last year that Martin allegedly walked into a Jacksonville car dealership on April 1st, 2019 with a stolen check and fraudulent documentation to presumably buy a vehicle. The dealership called Jacksonville Police who arrested Martin on April 5th, 2019. Martin was later charged with forgery in Morgan County court. She has since been in court several times since then with 4 different attorneys. All the attorneys have withdrawn counsel in the case.

On January 21st of this year the Village of Pawnee filed forgery charges against her in Sangamon County Circuit Court. This case along with the Morgan County case are under continuance due to COVID-19 court restrictions according to court documents.

Martin is currently facing a felony identify theft charge and misdemeanor practicing as an advanced practice nurse without a license in Montgomery County court. Further charges may be pending. Martin is currently being lodged at the Montgomery County Jail in Hillsboro on $3000 bail with special conditions. Martin has a first appearance set in Montgomery County court for May 21st.