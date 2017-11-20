Woman hospitalized after crash in Brown County on Friday

A two-vehicle crash in Brown County Friday morning left one woman hospitalized.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 20, the accident occurred just before 11 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 24, just 50 feet from of Brown County Road 350 East.

Authorities say 45-year old Andrea Draksler, of Dunlap, was driving westbound on U.S. Route 24 in a 2016 Chevy Malibu. Preliminary reports claim that Draksler’s car allegedly crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, where she sideswiped a second vehicle traveling eastbound. Draksler was subsequently cited for improper lane usage.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 2000 Freightliner truck/tractor semi-trailer, was 58-year old Michael Chasteen of Creve Coeur. While Chasteen reportedly did not suffer any injuries, Draksler had to be transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, where she was listed in fair condition.

Assisting agencies included the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Mt. Sterling Fire Department, and Brown County EMS. Both drivers were reportedly wearing seatbelts, and according to state police, road conditions were described as wet.