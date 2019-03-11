Woman rescued from creek in Pike Co. after trying to drive through high waters

No one is injured following a scare involving the dangers of driving through high waters in Pike County over the weekend.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, his department received a call shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday of a report that a vehicle was stuck in a flooded creek located on 290th Avenue at Kisor Creek in the township of Hadley. The caller advised police that her car was filling with water and that she could not get out. Due to the rushing water already entering the passenger compartment of the vehicle, the Pike County Emergency 9-1-1 Dispatcher repeatedly instructed the driver to roll down her windows, remove her seatbelt, exit the vehicle and secure herself to the roof of her vehicle.

According to the reports, as officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the driver on top of the vehicle. A Sheriff’s Deputy began the process of rescuing the driver from her vehicle. A short time later, according to police, the Barry Fire Department and the Baylis Fire Department arrived on scene and continued the rescue process. Authorities say that they contacted Hadley Roach Creek Road Commissioner Bob Armstead who brought a road grater to the scene to assist in the rescue. Armstead was subsequently able to assist the driver onto the road grater and safely from the flooded creek.

After the driver was safely rescued from her vehicle, the vehicle was pushed further down the creek due to the rising water.

Assisting in the rescue was Barry Fire, Baylis Fire, the Hadley Township Road Commissioner, Pike County EMS, the Pike County EMA and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.