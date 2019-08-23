Woman Sentenced to DOC for Dosing ISP Trooper Drink with Meth

A woman accused of dosing an Illinois State Police trooper’s sports drink in Schuyler County in April is heading to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 45 year old Valeria Martinez of Beardstown plead guilty to a charge of methamphetamine delivery less than 15 grams in Schuyler County Court on Wednesday. All other charges including two charges of Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer were dismissed. Yesterday, she was sentenced to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On April 16th, Martinez and 27 year old Kevin Weinmann of Rushville were stopped in Schuyler County. WGEM-Quincy reports that police said there were indications of concealment and other criminal behaviors that were observed and Martinez and Weinmann were separated for further investigation. Methamphetamine was located during the search. After the investigation, officials later discovered that methamphetamine was put in the trooper’s sports drink bottle that he had in his squad car.

Weinmann plead guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams on May 22nd and was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the incident. A charge of meth delivery was dropped per the plea.