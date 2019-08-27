Women’s Health Law Expands Coverage for Breast Cancer Screenings

Women in Illinois won’t have to worry about paying for expensive breast cancer exams. Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Monady in Dekalb expanding health insurance coverage for mammograms and other breast cancer screenings.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, upwards of ten thousand women in Illinois are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and the risk of getting breast cancer has increased for black women and Asian and Pacific Islander women over the last decade. With the new law increasing access to preventative care, early detection and treatment can help save lives.

The new law expands both private insurance and Medicaid to cover several preventative measures to help women detect breast cancer. Mammograms, ultrasounds and MRIs will now be covered when deemed medically necessary by a physician, advanced practice nurse or physician assistant. Senate Bill 162 takes effect on January 1, 2020.