Woods To Be Published In Highly Selective Academic Journal

An Illinois College student will be getting published in a highly selective academic journal soon. Emily Woods, a sophomore and two sport athlete at IC, will have her work “The Geneticist’s Daughter” appear in the National Collegiate Honors Council’s Journal of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity.

Woods, a native of Mazon and a volleyball and track athlete, was one of just 25 students in the nation selected to be published in the online, peer-reviewed journal for undergraduate students that publishes research-based, intellectual, creative and interdisciplinary work. The journal had just a 13% acceptance rate for the 2019 cycle of publication.

Woods was inspired by the life of paleontologist Mary Anning and the psychology of ethical science when she wrote the piece for an IC Scholars Honors Program assignment for Dr. Beth Capo’s honors writing course last year. Woods is currently majoring in English and psychology at Illinois College with a concentration in editing and publishing. Woods plans to be a science journalist and creative writer.