Work on a section of Woodson-Franklin Road next week will result in the closure of the highway for a couple of days.

The Morgan County Highway Department says the road will be closed Wednesday (August 9) at 7:30 a.m. for culvert repair three miles west of Illinois Route 104 and the Woodson-Franklin Road intersection. The highway department expects the road to reopen by 1:00 p.m. Friday (August 11).