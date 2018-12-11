Woodson man sentenced to 30 years for aggravated criminal sexual assault

A Woodson man will spend perhaps the next three decades behind bars after being sentenced for aggravated criminal sexual assault.

According to court documents, 55-year old Robert Schwalb was sentenced in Morgan County court on Friday to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for various charges relating to criminal sexual assault. Schwalb, along with his Defense Attorney David Leefers, Special Prosecutor Lorinda Lamken and 7th Circuit Judge Ryan Cadigan appeared in front of the Morgan County court for a sentencing hearing last week in a prolonged case that dates back to 2014.

According to court documents, Schwalb was sentenced for three separate charges, receiving 15 years for aggravated criminal sexual assault, seven and a half years for one count of criminal sexual assault, and another seven and a half years for a second count of criminal sexual assault.

The sentencing of Schwalb marks the end of trial that saw its first appearance back in November of 2014.