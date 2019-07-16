Woodson-Winchester Road/Water Tower Road Junction Accident

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident this afternoon. At approximately 1:35, West Central dispatch received a call to the Woodson-Winchester Road, Water Tower Road junction. A vehicle driven 64 year old James J Hardine of Galesburg collided with a vehicle driven by 31 year old Amanda M Christison of Winchester. There are unknown injuries to report at this time. The vehicles accrued severe damage and were blocking the roadway. There are also few details about the accident or vehicles. WLDS/WEAI News will provide updates on this as it becomes available.

