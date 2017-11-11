Work at Our Saviour School nearing completion

Our Saviour School in Jacksonville has been getting some repairs and upgrades, and it appears the finish line for the work is drawing near.

School officials were hoping to have the renovation and construction work finished in time to move everything back into place for the start of the second semester of classes.

Our Saviour Parish Pastor, Fr. Tom Meyer says it appears that goal will be achieved with the blessing and dedication slated for January 26.

“The school’s about to be finished mid-December (the construction), then we’re going to move the supplies over Christmas break. So when we come back January 4, the brand new school addition and all of the classrooms will be fully in function.”

Opening mass with the Bishop will be at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, January 26.