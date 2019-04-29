World of Outlaws Feature Set For Rescheduling Due to Rain

The World of Outlaws had another problem with the weather this weekend. World of Outlaws was once again forced to postpone portions of their race at Jacksonville Speedway Sunday night due to a thunderstorm. Heavy rains forced the cancellation of a 40-lap Feature for the finale of the event. Series and track officials are looking for a reschedule date.

After three cancellations of the event in 2018 – two due to weather and one due to the death of series driver Jason Johnson; the entire event’s 42 car line-up was looking to cap an exciting night of racing when the rain set in.

Race fans that attended the race should hold on to their wristbands for the makeup feature. If you have any further questions, call the Jacksonville Speedway at 217-207-3005 or contact Ken Dobson at 371-3653.