World of Outlaws Returns to Jacksonville Speedway

A national racing event returns to Jacksonville Speedway this Sunday. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series returns for its 3rd appearance since 2014. Known as “The Greatest Show On Dirt”, the Outlaws are the premier dirt racing series in America and carry one of the largest motor sports fan bases in the nation.

After three cancellations of the event in 2018 – two due to weather and one due to the death of series driver Jason Johnson, track manager Ken Dobson explains how the speedway will be handling ticketing for the event. “They were good enough to give us a date early this Spring, this Sunday the 28th of April. Everyone who’s had a ticket to last year’s event will be honored and we’ll have additional tickets available the day of the show.”

According to the Jacksonville Speedway website, this will be the World of Outlaws third event of the season after races at Lake Ozark Speedway on Friday and Federated Auto Parts Speedway in Pevely, Missouri on Saturday. Notables who have announced plans to race at Jacksonville include NASCAR driver and winner of the 2014 Outlaw event at Jacksonville, Christopher Bell; legendary driver Sammy Swindell; and fan favorite Rico Abreu. Joining the Outlaws will be the Lucas Oil POWRi Midget Series.

Dobson talks about the schedule for the event. “Practice starts at 5PM. Gates open at 3PM. Actual racing starts at 6PM. I expect it to be a 2-2 and a half hour program. We hope to be done by 8:30 or 8:45PM.”

Dobson says the event is the biggest of its kind in the area. “It’s just a tremendously fun event even if you aren’t a big racing fan or dirt racing fan. This is a national caliber sporting event coming to Jacksonville. For example, Christopher Bell is racing at Talladega Super Speedway on Saturday for NASCAR and he’ll be in Jacksonville with the World of Outlaws on Sunday. That’s pretty neat. If you have any interest at all in racing, you aren’t going to find a bigger event here at home.”

Advanced tickets for the event can be purchased at Barney’s Pub in Jacksonville or by contacting Ken Dobson. Tickets will be available for walk-up purchase at the Speedway on Sunday. Cost is $50 adults, $25 for Teens, and $10 for ages 10 and under. For more information or ticket questions, contact Ken at 217-371-3653.