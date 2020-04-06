YMCA Hosts Workouts on Website, Outdoor Trails Still Open

The Jacksonville Bob Freesen YMCA is helping the community stay active during the Stay At Home order. Mary Henry says the YMCA’s homepage and Facebook page is offering a number of virtual workouts. “We have been posting frequently to our website and Facebook page. Our instructors have been filming 15-25 minute videos to be posted. You can go back and do them as many times as you want. We have even had some of our Crossfit instructors post some videos. There’s something for everyone in these videos.”

Henry says that the website also holds workouts from around the country made available to all members and non-members. “Also there is Y360, which is a collaborative from several YMCAs across the country and you can access free classes there. They are on YouTube taught by YMCA instructors. It has a rather long website link so we’ve posted that to our website, so you can access that from our website as well.”

Henry says that there are still options to stay active on the YMCA grounds outside. “We can’t let people in our building, but our grounds are open. You can walk the trail, which has the wonderful Story Walk. It’s our partnership with the Jacksonville Public Library, and it’s a 1 mile trail and you can read a children’s book as you walk the trail. Our ball fields, tennis courts, and pickle ball courts are open for people to play on. Our playground is not open. People can come and hit tennis balls on the backboard or go out on the ball field and do jumping jacks or something. They are there for people to use and stay active.”

YMCA Staff are remaining busy inside the building doing cleaning, disinfecting, and painting so that the building won’t have to do their annual clean-up shutdown in September. For more information visit jacksonvilleymca.org.