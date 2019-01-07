Zeller provides update on revising Morgan County wind ordinance

The topic of wind energy continues to be a hot topic following today’s Morgan County Board meeting despite no specific agenda item pertaining to the issue.

Over the past several months, the Morgan County Board of Commissioners has heard from a number of community members and company representatives about the prospect of creating a wind farm in the eastern portion of Morgan County. Prior to accepting applications from any potential wind company however, the board decided that they needed to make certain revisions to the county’s current ordinance pertaining to wind farms.

Morgan County Board Chairman Brad Zeller provides an update regarding the revision of that wind ordinance.

“We posted some revisions about six weeks ago and we’ve gotten some feedback on that. (Dusty) Douglas has been working on updating a few more things and we’re dealing with the decommissioning and the setbacks and the lighting, things of those nature, so just tightening down that. We hope to get that document online shortly, but we have no timetable on that,” says Zeller.

Zeller says that any and all feedback from members of the community is taken into consideration by the board.

In December, the Morgan County Board approved the use of the law firm Klein, Thorpe and Jenkins of Chicago for any future work regarding the revision of the wind ordinance. According to Zeller, there has been no further correspondence between the Board of Commissioners and the law firm as of now.