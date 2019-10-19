By Benjamin Cox on October 21, 2019 at 1:00pm Several Attorneys General announced a major settlement with Johnson & Johnson last week on faulty mesh that caused hundreds of people harm, according to a report from Reuters. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul along with 40 other attorneys general announced a multi-state settlement requiring Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon Inc., to pay nearly […]

Jax Public Library Friend of the Year Meeting & Program Tomorrow By Benjamin Cox on October 21, 2019 at 12:54pm The non-profit volunteer side of the Jacksonville Public Library will be meeting tomorrow evening to select the Library’s friend of the year. JPL Librarian Chris Ashmore explains the program for tomorrow evening: “We have a very interesting tomorrow evening at 6:30. It’s part of the Friends of the Library annual meeting. There’s a very brief […]

Open Sign-Up for Medicare Programs Under Way By Benjamin Cox on October 21, 2019 at 12:45pm The open season for Medicare Part D drug coverage sign ups began last week. The sign ups will run from October 15th to December 7th. Jack Myers of the Social Security Administration explains: “Anybody who is in a prescription drug program right now or is on Medicare and would consider signing up for a prescription […]

Horabik Joins Prairie State Bank & Trust Company By Benjamin Cox on October 21, 2019 at 11:40am A local bank chain has a new market president and senior lender. Prairie State Bank and Trust announced today that Joe Horabik will take on the position, coming over from Farm Credit Illinois, where he was Vice President of Lending in Jacksonville for the last 8 years. Prior to his position at Farm Credit Illinois, […]

New 447 Area Code to Overlay 217 Area Code Beginning in 2021 By Benjamin Cox on October 21, 2019 at 11:29am A new area code is coming to the region, according to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The new 447 area code will “overlay” the existing 217 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The first prefix in the new area code will not be introduced until after March 29, […]

Meredosia Hires Interim Chief For Permanent Spot By Benjamin Cox on October 20, 2019 at 5:26pm The Village of Meredosia has their man. Interim Chief of Police Joshua Weber was named as the permanent chief to the village this past week. Weber took over for former Chief Curits Williams after he resigned from the post in February after being arrested in a domestic incident. According to the Journal-Courier, Williams pleaded guilty […]

Special Meeting Called In New Berlin For Elementary Principal By Benjamin Cox on October 20, 2019 at 5:11pm The continued issues between administration, the New Berlin Education Association, and the community may be coming to an end. The NBEA and the school board met on October 17th to work through issues on an environment of intimidation as well as continued issues with errors in teachers’ payroll and benefits. The result – a special […]

PASS Program Helps Social Security Recipients Become More Independent By Benjamin Cox on October 20, 2019 at 10:30am The Social Security office recently spoke about how people on disability social security benefits can become more self-sufficient through education or even starting their own business. Jack Myers, Public Affairs Specialist for the Social Security Administration described the PASS program or the Plan For Achieving Self-Support. “If you are getting SSI benefits on the basis […]

Upchurch Pleads Guilty to Indecent Solicitation of Minor By Jeremy Coumbes on October 19, 2019 at 4:35pm A Jacksonville man caught in a sting that was streamed live online entered a guilty plea in Fayette County this week. 27 year old Kyle D. Upchurch of the 900 block of Hacket Avenue in Jacksonville was arrested on August 22nd in Vandalia after driving there to meet a 14 year old girl he met […]