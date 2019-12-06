Kampsville Ferry To Have Lane Restrictions Beginning Monday By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2019 at 2:42pm The Kampsville Ferry approach will have intermittent lane restrictions beginning on Monday, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportations District 8 offices. The closures will occur on both sides of the ferry in both Greene and Calhoun County. The Kampsville Ferry carries Illinois Route 108 across the Illinois River to connect […]

South Jacksonville to Hold Public Hearing on Water Billing Cycle By Jeremy Coumbes on December 6, 2019 at 1:38pm The Village of South Jacksonville will be holding a Public Hearing at the Village Hall next week in an effort to explain to residents changes that are coming to their water bills. Village Public Works Superintendent John Green says that the new billing system being implemented in the village will allow the water department to […]

November Weather By Gary Scott on December 6, 2019 at 12:27pm It was a cold November, with a couple of record setting lows. The average temperature in November was 37 degrees. That’s about 3 and a half degrees colder than normal. It’s not the record low readings for November. That was 30-point-1 degrees set in 1932. But, it was the third time in […]

Three IDOC Officers Made First Appearance in Federal Court For Inmate Death in 2018 in Mt. Sterling By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2019 at 11:41am Three Illinois correctional officers made their initial appearance in federal court this morning following their arrest on charges related to the May 2018 assault of an inmate who later died, at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling, Ill. Those charged are Todd Sheffler, 51, of Mendon; Willie Hedden, 41, of Mt. Sterling, and Alex […]

Duckworth-Sponsored Companion Bill For Foreign Born Military Children Passes U.S. House By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2019 at 11:16am The U.S. House of Representatives passed a companion bill of Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth and Georgia Republican Senator Johnny Isakson’s Children of Military Members & Civil Servants Act. The bill establishes that a foreign-born child of a U.S. citizen who is a member of the Armed Forces or government employee like the civil service may […]

Amendment Signed By Governor To Make It Easier to Become A Teacher’s Aide in IL By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2019 at 10:52am Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 10 yesterday making it easier for residents of the state to become teacher’s aides in the state. The law amends the Educator Licensure Article of the school code to allow paraprofessionals and aides who have passed a paraprofessional competency test to become an aide. Prior to the amendment, aides […]

Cannabis Social Equity Licensing Roll Out Begins On Dec. 10 By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2019 at 10:31am Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of the legalized cannabis roll out in the State of Illinois after signing trailer legislation at Cabrini Green Legal Aid in Chicago. Pritzker says Illinois’ cannabis program will be unique. “Eleven states have legalized recreational cannabis. They have made progress in their own ways, but no other state […]

Pritzker Signs Ethics Reform Bills, GOP Says They Don’t Do Enough By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2019 at 8:26am Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1639 yesterday requiring more information on statements of economic interest that disclose incomes of elected officials and state employees. Lobbyist disclosure requirements have also been updated to include whether or not elected officials are paid lobbyists in the state. The bill will also require the Secretary of State to […]

Local Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery By Benjamin Cox on December 6, 2019 at 5:21am Local police are investigation an attempted armed robbery from yesterday afternoon. At 3:16PM, officers from the Jacksonville Police and South Jacksonville Police Departments responded to a call of the attempted robbery in the 900 block of Hackett Avenue. According to a report from the Jacksonville Police Department, the victim was approached by single black male […]