41st Annual All Star Game at the JHS Bowl

The 41st annual West Central Illinois Boys’ All Star Classic will be played tonight at the JHS Bowl.

The game is sponsored by Country Financial, and it features the top senior players in the area who were nominated and voted on by area coaches.

The doors will open at 6 tonight. The three point shooting contest starts at 7, and the game about 7:40. The cost of the ticket at the door is $6.

The south squad is led by Calhoun coach Ryan Graner. The players on the squad are Zach Rose and Jordan White of JHS, Shannon McNeal of ISD, Dylan Marshall and Drew Winters of Routt, Dylan Pohlman of Greenfield-Northwestern, Justin Lawson of North Greene, Nathan Walker and Gabe Jones of Carrollton, Aaron Brown of West Central, and Cory and Drew Baalman of Calhoun.

The north squad is coached by Triopia assistant Rich Thompson. Three Triopia players join him on the squad..his son Zach, Shawn Bell and Garrett Snow. Others on the team include Russ Crifasi and Hank Heyer of Springfield Lutheran, Jack Palmer of Pittsfield, Trace Fletcher of Havana, Brady Bergman and Camden Schmitz of Brown County, DJ McWilliams of Beardstown, Carson Reese of New Berlin, and Vaughn Toyne of Porta/AC.

Calhoun and Triopia high schools are providing the cheerleaders, and the New Berlin pep band will perform throughout the night.

There will be the halftime charity heave that awards signed basketballs for the top two shooters.

In addition, we will honor the service of retiring North Greene boys’ basketball coach Brett Berry, and longtime Franklin athletic director and cross country coach Rick Smith. The class 1A fourth place Triopia Trojans basketball team will also be recognized.

Proceeds from the game go to the Morgan County MADD chapter, Camp Courage and New Directions Heating and Cooling Center.

