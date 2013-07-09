Class 1A-2A Tournament Coverage By Gary Scott on March 10 at 6:00am We will have coverage of the state basketball tournament today and tomorrow in Peoria. Sessions for both days have been moved up an hour. The first session begins at 11 Read More

Monday Spots Notes-Jokisch/Anthony By Gary Scott on March 6 at 10:37am A long time assistant basketball coach at Jacksonville High School announced he was stepping down from the post last week. Dick Anthony is hanging up the whistle after 46 years

Boys All Star Roster Announced By Gary Scott on March 2 at 10:59am The coaches have voted, and the players selected for the 39th annual West Central Illinois Boys All Star Classic later this month. The game will be played Friday, March 24th

Former Routt and Mac FB Coach Honored By Gary Scott on February 28 at 10:18am A former Routt and MacMurray College coach is about to be honored by the Illinois High School Football Coaches' Association. Jeff Alderman was head coach at Routt Catholic High School

Keene earns First-Team All-MVC selection for volleyball By Blake Schnitker on November 25 at 10:44am Former JHS volleyball standout Jaelyn Keene was named First-Team All-Conference as a junior middle blocker at Illinois State University. Keene recorded 340 kills, 107 blocks and 46 aces during the

Jacksonville Generals unveil logo, still searching for coach By Ryne Turke on September 19 at 12:35pm The Jacksonville Generals have unveiled their team logo and colors for the 2017 season. Back in July, the Midwest Professional Basketball Association announced an expansion team would be placed in

Bluffs nearing completion on gym renovation By Ryne Turke on September 3 at 10:11am West Central Cougar fans will notice some big changes when they enter the Bluffs Community School gymnasium this year. Superintendent Kevin Blankenship tells WLDS-WEAI News that construction crews have been

Jacksonville Speedway mourns the death of sprint car driver By Ryne Turke on August 12 at 12:16pm Bryan Clauson, a prolific sprint car driver with multiple wins at the Jacksonville Speedway, had his life cut short after injuries suffered from a crash at the Belleville Midget Nationals

SHG swimmer wins gold at Rio By Ryne Turke on August 8 at 6:26am A former Central State Eight swimmer earned Olympic Gold over the weekend. Sacred Heart Griffin graduate Ryan Held won gold, alongside 19 time gold medal winner Michael Phelps, Caeleb Dressell