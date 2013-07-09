Sichting Hired as West Central Boys Basketball Coach By Gary Scott on May 10 at 10:00am West Central has a new boys’ basketball coach. The Winchester school board last night hired Ryan Sichting. Sichting takes over for Jeff Abell, who officially resigned his position yesterday to Read More

Four area Coaches Honored for Basketball By Gary Scott on May 9 at 2:04pm Four coaches in west central Illinois have been honored by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Over 60 coaches around the state were named coaches of the year for both the Read More

Post Season 1A Baseball Schedule By Gary Scott on May 4 at 10:26am Triopia and Carrollton will serve as regional sites for Class 1A baseball in the area. The Illinois High School Association set the schedule late yesterday. The Triopia regional will include Read More

Post Season Class 1A Baseball Seeds By Gary Scott on May 3 at 1:22pm The Illinois High School Association has released seeds for Class 1A and 2A high school baseball teams for post season. Most of the teams in this area are playing in Read More

IC Sets New Softball Wins Record By Gary Scott on May 3 at 9:15am A local college softball team has set a new school record for wins in a season. Illinois College split with Illinois Wesleyan yesterday. The Lady Blue lost game one 8-7 Read More

Monday Morning Sports Notes By Gary Scott on March 20 at 1:04pm North Greene will welcome a new head football coach, who has coached at two other nearby schools Barry Creviston takes over for Tony Rhoades. Rhoades resigned this winter as head Read More

Creviston Named next Head Football Coach at North Greene By Blake Schnitker on March 20 at 7:16am A name familiar within West Central Illinois coaching spheres is rejoining the WIVC. Barry Creviston was announced as the new head football coach at North Greene High School on Saturday. Read More

Keene earns First-Team All-MVC selection for volleyball By Blake Schnitker on November 25 at 10:44am Former JHS volleyball standout Jaelyn Keene was named First-Team All-Conference as a junior middle blocker at Illinois State University. Keene recorded 340 kills, 107 blocks and 46 aces during the Read More

Jacksonville Generals unveil logo, still searching for coach By Ryne Turke on September 19 at 12:35pm The Jacksonville Generals have unveiled their team logo and colors for the 2017 season. Back in July, the Midwest Professional Basketball Association announced an expansion team would be placed in Read More