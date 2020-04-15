5 Mac Student-Athletes Land NFF Honors

MacMurray College placed 5 senior football players on the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society for their final season of play. Defensive Lineman Marcus Atkinson, Linebacker Storme Barton, Defensive Back Corben Edwards, Wide Receiver Ian Leib, and Defensive Lineman Trevor Schubert were the honorees.

Leib was a part of a core of receivers that was one of the top receiving corps in the UMAC Conference. Leib finished the season with 43 catches, 570 yards, with 4 touchdowns including back-to-back 100 yard receiving performance in October. Edwards and Barton were #3 and #4 on defense in tackles this year with 118 total between them. Schubert and Atkinson were a part of the 6th best defense, combining for 3 sacks and over 40 tackles this year in the UMAC Conference this past season.

The 5 seniors were a part of the 1400 athletes named to the honor for this year.