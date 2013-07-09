Tuesday Sports
By Gary Scott on May 1 at 9:46am
Routt had little trouble beating Triopia yesterday on the baseball diamond. The Rockets won 15-0. Elsewhere, Calhoun stopped Payson 9-7, Pittsfield edged Beardstown 2-1, Brown County lost to Quincy Notre Read More
Illinois College hires Steve Schweer as Blueboys Basketball head coach
By Anthony Engle on April 25 at 1:46pm
The Illinois College Blueboys Basketball team will look to continue the rich history of success and determination the team has been known to emulate for the past 60 years. Illinois Read More
Routt-Lutheran FB co-op Fails Conference Approval
By Gary Scott on April 11 at 1:45pm
A proposed sports co-op between Routt and Lutheran is kaput. The proposal was voted down this morning by football coaches and athletic directors in the Western Illinois Valley Conference. Routt Read More
Routt football to Co-Op with Springfield Lutheran
By David Coy on March 3 at 9:22am
Jacksonville Routt and Springfield Lutheran have approved a Football Co-Op, effective for the 2018 season. According to reports, the team will play as the Routt Rockets and remain in the Read More
Jacksonville Night heads to Busch Stadium on May 5th
By David Coy on March 1 at 9:33am
Baseball is just around the corner! Fans are already starting to get into the 2018 regular season spirit by enjoying many spring training games. One way you can get more Read More
Mia Perry in Hall of Fame
By Gary Scott on February 28 at 7:01am
A Jacksonville High School graduate has been inducted into a college hall of fame. Mia Perry was named to the Parkland College Hall of Fame this past weekend for her Read More
Perry in Parkland Hall of Fame
By Gary Scott on February 27 at 10:13am
A Jacksonville High School graduate has been inducted into a college hall of fame. Mia Perry was named to the Parkland College Hall of Fame this past weekend for her Read More
Eckhouse to Step Down at IC
By Gary Scott on February 19 at 1:18pm
A coach of a second major sport at Illinois College is stepping down. Jay Eckhouse will join Mike Worrell on the sidelines next year. Worrell announced his retirement as men’s Read More
JHS Wrestler Makes History
By Gary Scott on February 14 at 3:44pm
History was made at Jacksonville High School this afternoon in the field of women’s wrestling. Jocelyn Murphy signed a letter of intent to attend Missouri Valley College this fall. She Read More
Cubs on WLDS
By Gary Scott on February 9 at 7:15am
WLDS is going Cubbie blue this season. We announce this morning that WLDS has entered into an agreement to become a part of the Chicago Cubs radio baseball network. WLDS Read More