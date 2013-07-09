Friday Sports By Gary Scott on September 21 at 7:31am Triopia took a big step toward a playoff berth last night. The Trojans knocked off Routt at Illinois College in the rivalry battle 48-30. Tonight, we will broadcast from Chatham Read More

District 117 Rounds out list of JHS Admins, declares elementary and middle school student Deans By Anthony Engle on August 15 at 1:15am The Jacksonville School District Board of Education met Tuesday afternoon for a special Board meeting in the conference room of their newly refurnished offices at 211 West State Street. The

Hill tabbed as head head FB coach at New Berlin By Gary Scott on August 6 at 2:05pm New Berlin found its new head football coach the weekend before practice begins. High school teams begin practicing football today. An announcement over the weekend by New Berlin athletic director

New Berlin Searching for FB Coach By Gary Scott on August 3 at 9:31am New Berlin is looking for a new football coach the weekend before practices begin. The State Journal Register reports today that Trevor Compardo has resigned as head coach at New

Barry Creviston Back at Routt as FB Coach By Gary Scott on July 3 at 10:24am A former Routt Catholic head football coach is returning "home". Routt Catholic principal Nick Roscetti announced yesterday that Routt has hired Barry Creviston as head football coach and athletic director.

Waddle New IC Baseball Coach By Gary Scott on June 13 at 11:02am Illinois College has hired a new baseball coach. He is Jacob Waddle, a 2009 Luther College graduate. Waddle was an all conference and all region player at Luther. He went

Routt Looking for New FB Coach By Gary Scott on May 24 at 1:44pm Routt will soon be looking for a new head football coach. Coach and athletic director Heath Wilson has been hired as the head football coach at Villa Grove High School.

Routt and Lutheran FB Co-Op Gets Final Local Approval By Gary Scott on May 15 at 1:38pm A football co-op arrangement between Routt and Springfield Lutheran passed its last local hurdle yesterday. Members of the Western Illinois Valley Conference schools formally approved the co-op, according to Routt

Jacksonville Night At Busch Stadium, Cards vs. Cubs, Today at 1:15pm By Anthony Engle on May 5 at 2:00am The Saint Louis Cardinals welcome not only the Chicago Cubs for their series this weekend, they also will play host to the Jacksonville community for a game today at 1:15pm.