Final FB Friday By Gary Scott on October 25, 2019 at 6:00am Playoff berths are on the line in the final night of high school football in the area. JHS needs to upset Springfield tonight at home. The game will be heard on WLDS, starting with the pre-game show at 6:30. Springfield has already locked up a spot in post season. The WEAI featured game […]

Thursday Sports Wrap By Benjamin Cox on October 25, 2019 at 5:39am Triopia dropped West Central in volleyball last night 25-17, 23-25, 25-23. JHS won at Mt. Pulaski 25-17, 25-22. Routt lost to New Berlin on the road. Porta A/C over South County. Rushville-Industry beat Astoria and Athens defeated North Mac. At the PCC Tournament, Pleasant Hill defeated Griggsville-Perry and Pittsfield beat Barry-Western. The JHS volleyball team […]

Week 8 High School Football AP Coach’s Poll By Benjamin Cox on October 23, 2019 at 6:16am In Class 1A, Camp Point Central and Carrollton remain within the Top 10 at number 7 and number 10 respectively. Greenfield-Northwestern remains 5 points shy of getting into the Top 10. In Class 2A, the only local team in the area is Auburn at 6-2 currently sits at #9. In Class 3A, Beardstown is tied […]

IL Student Athlete Pay Bill Currently Being Heard in Legislature By Benjamin Cox on October 2, 2019 at 9:30am Illinois college athletes may soon be the second in the nation to be paid. Two bills were filed in the Illinois House of Representatives over the last week to seek to pay college athletes for the usage of their name, image, and likeness by the NCAA. Calumet City Democratic Rep. Thaddeus Jones filed HB 3898 […]

IC and Mac players finalists for National Honors By Gary Scott on September 25, 2019 at 10:18am Two local college football players are among the finalists for the 2019 William V Campbell Trophy from the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. The finalists must be a senior in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2, have outstanding football talent, and demonstrate leadership ability. […]

Glenwood Takes Top Spot in 6A, Rest of AP Poll Remains the Same By Benjamin Cox on September 25, 2019 at 9:56am Class 1A state rankings remained the same from last week. Forreston and Lena-Winslow continue to hold the top spots. Camp Point Central holds steady at #4 as well as Carrollton at #8. In 3A, Beardstown maintains its hold on the #4 spot. Rochester sets at #2 in 4A. Sacred Heart Griffin remains at #6 in […]

IC Women’s Soccer Match Cancelled Saturday By Benjamin Cox on September 18, 2019 at 3:49pm Due to a lack of healthy players on its roster, the Lincoln Christian University women’s soccer team has had to cancel the match scheduled for Saturday morning here at England Stadium against Illinois College. The IC men were scheduled to follow that women’s match for a 1:30 p.m. kick-off with the Red Lions. That match […]

NOS Winged Sprint Cars Return to Jacksonville Next Weekend By Benjamin Cox on September 18, 2019 at 10:08am The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make their third appearance on Wednesday, September 25th, at Jacksonville Speedway. The April appearance was rained out and Jacksonville Speedway will honor all the tickets and armbands from the spring show, as well as having tickets on hand for the current show. Fans are […]

Week 3 AP Rank Sees Carrollton, Camp Point, Chatham & Beardstown Move Up By Benjamin Cox on September 17, 2019 at 5:37pm Class 1A still has Forreston at #1 this week, but Lena-Winslow is knocking at the door with only 3 less votes. Carrollton moves up two spots to #8 this week, with Camp Point Central moving up to #5, and Brown County still lurking outside of the top ten. Beardstown still continues their ascent in 3A, […]