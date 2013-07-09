Tuesday Sports By Gary Scott on November 26, 2019 at 7:15am The basketball season began last night with a bang, nine games at three locations. Routt opened with a win over Pittsfield at the Pittsfield tournament 62-47. In the other two games there, Payson dropped Western 63-45, and Liberty beat Illini West 69-55. At Beardstown, Triopia, West Central and Rushville Industry posted wins.Triopia […]

Routt/OSS Baseball Coach Fired By Benjamin Cox on November 24, 2019 at 8:11am The Journal Courier reports that longtime Routt, Our Saviour baseball coach Bob Lonergan has been fired. Lonergan was informed of the decision on Friday. There has been no reason given for Lonergan’s termination. There are currently organized efforts under way in the community to have Lonergan reinstated. WLDS/WEAI will provide more information as it becomes […]

High School Football Playoff Results – November 16th By Benjamin Cox on November 17, 2019 at 8:49am 1AKewanee (Wethersfield) 20 Morrison 13Lena-Winslow 52 Freeport 20Central A & M 42 Arcola 8 Carrollton 28 Athens 55 2A Auburn 6 Decatur St. Teresa 34 5A Joliet Catholic Academy 14 Mascoutah 21Rochester 49 Sacred Heart-Griffin 35 6A East St. Louis 60 Oak Lawn (Richards) 0Chatham (Glenwood) 40 New Lenox (Providence Catholic) 16

Bob Winstead Dies By Gary Scott on November 12, 2019 at 10:25am A long time retired area football coach died yesterday at Passavant Area Hospital. Bob Winstead died at the age of 91 yesterday. Winstead’s coaching career took him to Routt Catholic High School, Virginia High School and Camp Point Central. Winstead coached at then Routt High School from 1956 through 1960. His teams […]

11 In Line for the IC Hall of Fame By Gary Scott on November 11, 2019 at 2:25pm Eleven people are headed to the Illinois College sports hall of fame in February. The list includes a former IC president, one athlete from the 1980s, three from the 1990s, and six athletes from this century. The former president is Dr. Don Mundinger, who served as president from 1973 to 93. He oversaw […]

MacMurray Volleyball Falls in SLIAC Championship, Ends With Honors By Benjamin Cox on November 11, 2019 at 8:39am MacMurray College Women’s Volleyball ended their season on Saturday, falling to Westminster in the SLIAC Tournament Championship game 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 18-25. It was MacMurray’s first appearance in the championship game since 1996. MacMurray’s season ended with an 18-16 record, the best win total for the college also since 1996. The season didn’t end without […]

High School Football Playoff Results By Benjamin Cox on November 10, 2019 at 8:50am In class 1A, Moweaqua Central A & M defeated Fisher 69-34 and Arcola defeated Greenfield-Northwestern 23-14. Arcola will face Central A&M at Moweaqua next week. In the bottom of the bracket, Carrollton upset Argenta-Oreana 48-35 and Athens upset Camp Point Central 24-6. Carrollton and Athens will lock up next week in Athens. In class 2A, […]

Athens Defeats GNW for Super Sectional Crown By Benjamin Cox on November 9, 2019 at 9:17am Athens defeated Greenfield 25-7, 25-4 to win the Class 1A New Berlin Supersectional at the Pretzel Dome last night. The Warriors advance to the IHSA State Volleyball Tournament next Friday in Normal at Redbird Arena. It’s Athens first Super Sectional title since 1979. The Tigers end their season tied with the school record for number […]

IC Volleyball Season Ends, Duncan & 4 Players Receive Honors By Benjamin Cox on November 9, 2019 at 9:11am The Illinois College volleyball team had its 2019 season come to an end on Friday night with a 3-2 loss (15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 13-15) to St. Norbert College in the semifinals of the Midwest Conference Tournament. The Lady Blues end the year with an overall record of 21-8. The Illinois College volleyball team had […]