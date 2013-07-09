By Gary Scott on December 9, 2019 at 12:54pm West Central surprised no one when the school grabbed the top seed at Waverly. The unbeaten Cougars are rated 1st, followed by Auburn at 2, Athens at 3, New Berlin at 4, and North Mac at 5. The rest of the top ten include Routt at 6, followed by Tri City, South County, […]

Monday Basketball By Gary Scott on December 9, 2019 at 6:30am The 11th annual Spartan Classic boys’ basketball tournament begins tonight. Calhoun opens at 6:30 against Pleasant Hill, followed by North Greene and Lovejoy at 8. WEAI will carry the second game live, starting with the pre-game about 7:45. Elsewhere, girls’ basketball takes center stage tonight. West Central plays at Triopia, Routt hosts […]

Three Local College Hoops Teams Post Wins By Benjamin Cox on December 7, 2019 at 8:57pm The Illinois College Blueboys shot the lights out after the first half, and went on to roll Cornell College in a come-from-behind win 97-84. The Blueboys improve to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in Midwest Conference play. The Blueboys will next head north to play against 2 College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin teams: North Park […]

Two Area Schools To Play For IESA Titles in 7th Grade Girls Basketball By Benjamin Cox on December 7, 2019 at 8:39pm Winchester Elementary and A-C Central Elementary will be playing for state titles in the IESA State Tournament for Girls Basketball next Thursday. The Winchester 7th Grade Girls Basketball team will be playing Paris-Crestwood for the state title in Class 2A on Thursday at 7:30PM. Winchester beat Bloomington Corpus Christi 25-21 in the quarterfinals, then held […]

Mansell hits 350 Wins By Gary Scott on December 6, 2019 at 12:29pm A Jacksonville wrestling coach passed a coaching milestone last night. Ken Mansell has hit the 350 win plateau. Mansell has coached at the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired for the past four years, after starting his career at Quincy Notre Dame. Mansell compiled a record of 307 and 233 while at […]

Winters Player of the Year By Gary Scott on December 2, 2019 at 6:58am Routt Catholic graduate Drew Winters has received one of the top honors in boys’ high school baseball in the state. Winters has been named by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association as the player of the year this past spring. Winters, a four time all stater while at Routt, plans to […]

Routt/OSS Baseball Coach Fired By Benjamin Cox on November 24, 2019 at 8:11am The Journal Courier reports that longtime Routt, Our Saviour baseball coach Bob Lonergan has been fired. Lonergan was informed of the decision on Friday. There has been no reason given for Lonergan’s termination. There are currently organized efforts under way in the community to have Lonergan reinstated. WLDS/WEAI will provide more information as it becomes […]

Bob Winstead Dies By Gary Scott on November 12, 2019 at 10:25am A long time retired area football coach died yesterday at Passavant Area Hospital. Bob Winstead died at the age of 91 yesterday. Winstead’s coaching career took him to Routt Catholic High School, Virginia High School and Camp Point Central. Winstead coached at then Routt High School from 1956 through 1960. His teams […]

11 In Line for the IC Hall of Fame By Gary Scott on November 11, 2019 at 2:25pm Eleven people are headed to the Illinois College sports hall of fame in February. The list includes a former IC president, one athlete from the 1980s, three from the 1990s, and six athletes from this century. The former president is Dr. Don Mundinger, who served as president from 1973 to 93. He oversaw […]