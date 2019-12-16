AC Central, Pleasant Plains, & Winchester Play in Girls Basketball State Title Games Thursday

AC Central & Winchester Elementary schools will have another exciting week leading up to basketball action in the state finals on Thursday evening. Both 7th grade squads fell in the championship game last week to take home 2nd in the state in basketball. This week it is the 8th grade teams’ turns.

AC Central will play Lincoln Broadwell West at 7:30 Thursday night in Clinton in Class 1A. They defeated Cissna Park this past week in the semifinal 37-7.

Winchester will face Peoria St. Vincent de Paul at 7:30 Thursday night in Havana in Class 2A. They slipped by Springfield Blessed Sacrament 42-40 in the semifinal.

Pleasant Plains will also be looking at an 8th grade state championship in Girls basketball as well in 3A. They play Germantown Hills at 7:30 Thursday night at Germantown Hills.