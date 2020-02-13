All Star Coaches Announced

The 42nd annual West Central Illinois Boys’ All Star Classic will be held Friday, March 27th. The game is sponsored by Country Financial, organized by WLDS-WEAI and will be held at the JHS Bowl.

Coaches have been selected to lead the South and North squads. Blake Lucas of New Berlin will lead the North, and Ryan Sichting of West Central will lead the south.

Blake Lucas is a 2002 graduate of Sacred Heart Griffin, and played basketball at Lincoln Land Community College. Lucas has coached 1 year at Raymond Lincolnwood before becoming head coach at SHG for 4 years. He has been head coach at New Berlin for the past 4 seasons, and has amassed over 150 wins as a varsity head coach. He is currently athletic director at New Berlin. He and his wife Lenee have three children.

Ryan Sichting took over as head coach at West Central three years ago, where his teams have won two regionals, and accumulated over 70 wins in two plus seasons. He started as a high school coach in Arizona, before returning to Jacksonville to coach as his alma mater as an assistant for MacMurray College in 2015. He became head coach at West Central in 2016.

Nominations for the team are due next week, and area coaches will soon be casting ballots for the top 12 players. This is a senior only All Star game.

Ticket information, and more details about the game will be released in the coming weeks.