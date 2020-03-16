All State Selections

By Gary Scott on March 16, 2020 at 12:43pm

West Central placed one player on a first team all-state selection over the weekend.

Gabe Cox, a senior for West Central, made the first team Illinois Basketball

Coaches Association. Teammate Cole Howard was named to the third team IBCA., joining Cole Schwartz and Lucas Loos of Payson.

Receiving special mention were Jack Richards and Nick Laird of Athens, and Corey Nelson of Calhoun.

No one from the area was named to the AP 1A or 2A all state 1st or second teams.

Gabe Cox and Cole Howard of West Central, Corey Nelson of Calhoun and Nic Laird of Athens received honorable mention all-state from the AP.

Those named honorable mention at the 2A level from this area include Justin Guernsey of Pleasant Plains, and Mason Muller of Porta/AC.