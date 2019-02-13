Area Coaches Headed to IHSFCA Hall of Fame

Three coaches with area ties are headed to the Illinoi High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame later this spring.

The list of inductees includes longtime assistant football coach at JHS, Jerry Jasinski. Jasinski has coached for 39 years, having spent time at JHS, Springfield High and Southeast.

Kirk Brandenburg has been coaching 33 years, including a long stint at Calhoun. He coached there for 9 years, collecting 72 wins and winning 75-percent of his games. Brandenburg was also an assistant coach at Calhoun and at Columbia, and is the current coach at Prairie Central.

Dave Jacobs coached for a couple of years at New Berlin, nine years at Rochester before Derek Leonard, and several years as an assistant at Glenwood.

In addition, Dave Bates, the veteran coach at Auburn, will receive the Ray Eliot Meritorious Award for Service. Bates has coached at Auburn for 33 seasons, winning 244 games.

The induction luncheon will be Saturday, March 30th in Champaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

