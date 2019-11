Athens defeated Greenfield 25-7, 25-4 to win the Class 1A New Berlin Supersectional at the Pretzel Dome last night. The Warriors advance to the IHSA State Volleyball Tournament next Friday in Normal at Redbird Arena. It’s Athens first Super Sectional title since 1979. The Tigers end their season tied with the school record for number of wins in a season with 29.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook