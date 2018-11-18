B-Ball teams honor Bill Merris, Memorial Gymnasium with four wins in four games

A rebirth of excellent basketball may be on the horizon for Illinois College.

The Blue Boys and Lady Blues have made quite a comeback start to the 2018-2019 season, with equal success yesterday to move forward with lots of confidence.

The Blueboys had a strong resolve, winning both games they played in the first Bill Merris Classic since the college announced deconstruction of Memorial Gymnasium would begin earlier this year. IC stormed back from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Blackburn College, 96-86, in the Bill Merris Classic on Saturday night. Seniors Tim Parks and Mason Speer earned All-Tournament honors for their performances this weekend. Speer put in a game-high 29 points with 11 assists, ending just two rebounds shy of a triple-double. Parks sparked Illinois College off the bench with 21 points. The Blueboys defeated Principia College on Friday 94-63.

The Illinois College women’s basketball team burst out of the gates to take a 16-2 lead and never looked back, defeating Greenville University by a score of 80-60 Saturday afternoon. A perfect weekend in the IC Tip-Off Classic improves the Lady Blues to 2-2 on the season, which is now the record for the Blueboys as well. For the Lady Blues, Brielle Greenleaf and Carly Cameron earned All-Tournament honors. Greenleaf led all scorers yesterday with 15. Cameron was close behind her with 14 points and also pulled in a game-high seven rebounds.

Illinois College basketball travels to Lincoln Christian University Tuesday. The Lady Blues will tip off at 5 p.m., and the Blueboys are scheduled to start at about 7 p.m.