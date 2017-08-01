Bob Long Dies in Springfield

By Gary Scott on August 1 at 2:05pm

A long time retired football coach in the Jacksonville area died today in

Springfield.

Bob Long was 84 when he died today at the Lewis Memorial Christian

Village in Springfield.

Long had coaching stints in Bluffs, Virginia, Routt and Meredosia from

1969 through 2003 season.

Long last lived in Bluffs, where he started his coaching career with a

21-11 record from 1969 through the 1972 season.

Long also coached 10 years at Virginia, five years at Routt and five

years at Meredosia.

His record at the four schools was 88 and 134. His teams made three

playoff appearances at Virginia, and one at Routt.

Funeral services for Bob Long are pending at the Daws Family

Funeral Home in Bluffs.