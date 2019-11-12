Bob Winstead Dies

By Gary Scott on November 12, 2019 at 10:25am

A long time retired area football coach died yesterday at Passavant Area Hospital.

Bob Winstead died at the age of 91 yesterday.

Winstead’s coaching career took him to Routt Catholic High School, Virginia High School and Camp Point Central.

Winstead coached at then Routt High School from 1956 through 1960. His teams went 28 and 13. His team in 1958 went 8-1.

Winstead was at Camp Point Central from 1970 through 1972, and his teams were 11 and 16.

He moved to Virginia in 1977, where he coached through 1982, posting a record of 33-23. The Redbirds made the playoffs twice under Winstead.

Winstead was 11-8 in two years at Quincy Notre Dame, won 75 games at Rushville over 4 years as a basketball coach, and claimed 17 wins as baseball coach at Champaign Central.

Winstead played quarterback at Illinois College at the age of 26, after returning from military service. He also played baseball and basketball at IC, where he was captain of the football and baseball teams.

Winstead was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1990.

Funeral services for Bob Winstead are pending at the Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville.