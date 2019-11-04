Bowman Hired As First IC Strength & Conditioning Coach

Illinois College welcomes a Greenfield, Illinois native back to Central Illinois with a new full-time position in the athletics department. 2004 Greenfield High School graduate Jordan Bowman will be IC Athletics first full-time Strength & Conditioning Coach. Bowman returns to the area after founding his own business in strength & conditioning PRIME Training Systems in Florida.

A standout athlete from a long line of Bowman family athletes at Greenfield, Bowman attended Millikin University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Fitness & Sport in 2009. From there, he went on to become a graduate assistant for Strength & Conditioning at Western Illinois University and earned a Master of Science degree in Kinesiology in 2011.

Bowman has previously coached at both the high school and college level, with his final assistant coaching spot coming at Missouri Baptist University before he and his family moved to Florida in 2017. After two years working and coaching at Palm Beach Gardens High School, he founded PRIME Training Systems and has based his private training company out of Jupiter, Florida.

Bowman will begin his work at Illinois College beginning in January.