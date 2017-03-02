Boys All Star Roster Announced

The coaches have voted, and the players selected for the 39th annual West Central Illinois Boys All Star Classic later this month.

The game will be played Friday, March 24th at the Jacksonville High School Bowl.

The game is underwritten by Country Financial.

The players are nominated, and then voted on by participating coaches on each side.

Three players have been selected for the South squad from Jacksonville High School. They are Brady Hays, James White and Brandon McCombs. The South squad also includes Jack Whalen of Routt Catholic High School.

The rest of the roster includes Jeremy Watson of Carrollton, Russell Miller and Kaleb Root of Pleasant Hill, Jared Brackett and Wes Klocke of Calhoun, Ryan Couturiaux and Justin Gill of South County, and Jacob Hurrelbrink of West Central.

The north squad includes three from Pleasant Plains…Isaac Collins, Cole Greer and Nik Clemens. The rest of the team includes Max Muller of Porta/AC, Alec Hageman and Isaac Werries of Triopia-Meredosia-Virginia, Korbyn Personett and Nick Reel of Pittsfield, Trent Rampley of Havana, Jesus Nava of Beardstown, and Ian Smith and Max Stinebaker of Griggsville Perry. However, Rampley is unable to play in the game due to a knee injury in last week’s regional game. His place on the roster has been taken by Jacob Pearson of New Berlin.

Sean Taylor returns to Jacksonville from Moline to coach the south squad, and Mike Lewis of Triopia-Meredosia-Virginia will lead the north squad.

Cheerleading squads from Jacksonville High School, and Triopia have agreed to participate in the game.

Details about tickets, and the charities for this year’s game will be announced later.