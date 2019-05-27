Boys Baseball Sectional Results

1 area team remains and 2 got their season finished on Saturday during the Sectionals of Boys Baseball. In Class 1A, both area teams were sent home despite valiant efforts. Carrollton held Waterloo (Gibault Catholic) to just 2 runs through 6 innings of play on Saturday at the Greenville Sectional, but Gibault’s Tim Reinholz walked it off with a grand slam in the bottom of the 7th to send the Hawks home, finishing their season at 26-9.

The Routt Rockets traded runs throughout the early and middle innings with Illini Bluffs, after the IHSA gifted them with a move to their home field at Illinois College. However, Illini Bluffs powered their way through 7 runs in the final inning to move past the Rockets. Routt tried to answer with 5 runs of their own in the final frame, but fell by the score of 11-7. Routt’s season comes to a close at 26-3.

In 2A, two area teams faced off in a cross county rivalry for a birth in the Super Sectionals. New Berlin and Pleasant Plains squared off, with Plains playing on their home field and it showed. The Cardinals powered passed the Pretzels 11-4 in the win to move on to play Tuscola in Springfield at Lincoln Land Community College on Monday. Plains is trying to reach the state title game. It will be their first return to the 2A title game since 2014. The cinderella season for the Pretzels comes to a close, as this is the school’s highest finish in history.