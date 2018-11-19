Boys Basketball Begins

The boys’ high school basketball season opens tonight.

We will focus on four tournaments this week with our coverage. The Crimsons Classic with Jacksonville opens tomorrow night. The Beardstown tournament also begins tonight, but Triopia is off.

Tonight, we are at New Berlin and Pittsfield.

At New Berlin, WEAI will be there for the 5 PM game between South County and Macon Meridian. Our coverage will start with the pre-game about 4:45.

That will be followed with action from Pittsfield, where Routt and Lovejoy play at 6:30.

Both games will be aired on WEAI.

The other games at New Berlin are North Mac and Springfield Lutheran at 6:30, and New Berlin and Lincolnwood at 8.

Action at Pittsfield also includes Western and Camp Point at 5, and Pittsfield and Illini West at 8.

The Beardstown line up tonight is Riverton and Southeastern at 5, Rushville and Athens at 6:30, and Beardstown and Griggsville Perry at 8.

