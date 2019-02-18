Boys’ Post Season Basketball

Post season boys’ basketball begins tonight.

Most of the teams from this area will be playing in the New Berlin and Carrollton regionals. Both feed into the Okawville sectional.

WEAI will broadcast two games from the Carrollton regional tonight. Greenfield-Northwestern meets Griggsville Perry at 6, followed by Carrollton and Pleasant Hill at 7:30. Our pre-game coverage starts at 5:45. We will start our post season preview show on WEAI about 4 this afternoon.

Meanwhile on WLDS, we will carry the lone game from the New Berlin regional tonight, North Greene and Lincolnwood.

Triopia is playing in the Illini Central regional, but won’t see action until Wednesday night. Tonight at Mason City, it is Lutheran against Greenview at 7.

Brown County opens play tonight at the Payson regional against Mendon Unity at 6.

At the 2A level, Beardstown plays Rushville Industry at 6, followed by Auburn and Pittsfield. Both those games will be played at Pittsfield.

Meanwhile, girls’ post season continues at Brown County, where Triopia meets Lewistown at 7 tonight for the right to advance to Illinois State University.

