Boys Track and Field qualifiers

One of the Routt Athletes at the state track and field meet has qualified for the finals on Saturday.

David Jensen, a senior at Routt, threw the shot put 47-feet, good enough to qualify for the finals.

Both of Rushville Industry’s sprinters, Charly Tshibuabua and Basile Buckner had two of the top four times in the 100 meter dash.

Tshbibuabua also had the top time in the 400 meter dash. The Rushville Industry 4 by 100 meter relay team clocked the 2nd best time in the prelims.

And, Eli Ten Eyck of Pittsfield had the top qualifying time in the 1600 meter run.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

