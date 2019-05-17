Boys Track Begins State Qualifying This Week

It was the boys turn for state track meet qualifying this week. Sectional meets kicked off on Wednesday around the state for athletes hoping to secure their spot in the Charleston state meet for boys track next weekend.

Results from the Gillespie 1A Sectional from Thursday are showing several local athletes heading to the state meet. New Berlin will be sending their 4×100 and 4×200 relay squads, after taking first in both events. Junior Greg Zellers will also be heading to state for the Pretzels in shot put. New Berlin finished 4th overall in the sectional with 44 points.

Carrollton will also be sending its 4×100 meter relay, after finishing 2nd in the event. Carrollton will also be sending junior Dylan Smith in both the long jump and high jump. Carrollton finished 7th overall with 37 points.

North Mac will be sending their 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay squads after finishing second in both events. North Mac finished 10th overall with 31 points. Waverly will be sending a pair of underclassmen to state next week: sophomore Will Ross, who finished 2nd in the Triple Jump, and freshman Jake Gutzman, who finished second in the 3200 meter run.

Sectionals for remaining area schools will wrap up today.