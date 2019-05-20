Boys Track Gear Up For State Finals

The girls wrapped up their state finals in track & field this past weekend. The boys now take their turn for the final weekend in May in Charleston.

1A schools will be taking a plethora of athletes to the state finals this coming weekend. Pleasant Plains will be sending Senior Tristen Tewes (Long Jump, High Jump), Senior Justin Holding (Pole Vault), Senior Chase Schmitt (Shot Put, Discus), Junior Braden Moore (3200m), Senior Keigan Halford (110m High Hurdles, 300m Intermediate Hurdles), Junior Nick Sunley (800m), Senior Michael Scott (400m), and Senior Sam Crocker (300m Intermediate Hurdles). Pleasant Plains will also be sending their 4x800m relay, 4x200m relay, and 4x400m relay teams to competition.

Rushville-Industry also looks to go for top spots in several events. Sophomore Kreeden Allen (Long Jump), Junior Charly Tshibuabua (100m, 400m, 200m), and Senior Harley Street (800m) round up the individual events. Rushville’s 4x800m relay, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay teams also look for the podium in Charleston.

Auburn will be sending 4 individuals: Junior Gervasio Marchizza (Pole Vault), Senior Greg Downs (Triple Jump, 100m, 400m, 200m,), Freshman Jacob Rollins (Discus), and Sophomore Joseph Derhake (110m High Hurdles). Athens will also be sending 4 athletes: Senior Riley Hughes (Shot Put, Discus), Senior Jackson Setzer (Triple Jump), Senior Ryan Nordsiek (3200m), and Junior Noah McIntyre (800m, 1600m). Junior Dylan Smith of Carrollton qualified in High Jump and Long Jump. Carrollton will also send their 4x100m relay team. Senior Austin Young is the lone representative from West Central, qualifying in High Jump and Triple Jump. New Berlin junior Greg Zellers is the favorite to win the state title in Shot Put. He is that school’s lone individual representative. New Berlin’s 4x100m and 4x200m relay squads will also head to Charleston. Waverly will be sending 2 underclassmen to Charleston: Sophomore Will Ross (Triple Jump) and Freshman Jake Gutzman (3200m). Camp Point Central Senior Chayse Houston will represent in the triple jump and 110m High Hurdles, joining the 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams.

Routt Senior Dylan Marshall will vie for a top spot in the crowded 200m dash field. North Mac’s lone representatives will be their 4x200m and 4x400m relay teams.

In 2A, the lone representative from the area is JHS Freshman Phillip Johnson in the 400m Dash.

Final round qualifying begins Thursday, May 23rd at O’Brien Field in Charleston.