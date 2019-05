By Benjamin Cox on May 24 at 6:23pm

One area team’s quest for a state title came to an end on Friday. Calhoun shut out the Routt Lady Rockets on their home field 11-0 to advance to the University of Illinois-Springfield Super Sectional game on Monday.

Calhoun will take on Windsor, who defeated Macon Meridian on Friday 8-1 at the Macon Meridian Sectional.