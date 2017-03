By Gary Scott on March 17 at 10:27am

There has been no formal word, but it appears that Jacksonville High School will soon be looking for a new head boys’ basketball coach.

Unidentified sources close to the Crimson boys basketball team have indicated that Cliff Cameron will not return next year.

Cameron took over for Sean Taylor this past season, after Taylor resigned to become head coach at Moline High School last year.

Cameron led JHS to an 18-13 mark this season.

A formal announcement is expected later today.